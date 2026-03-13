SEA-LNG Hits Back Against Latest Study Criticising LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Steve Esau is COO of SEA-LNG. Image Credit: SEA-LNG

LNG bunker industry body SEA-LNG has responded to criticism of the alternative fuel's potential as a decarbonisation pathway.

UCL Energy Institute released new research this week casting doubt on the potential for investments in LNG and methanol to act as 'stepping-stones' towards the ultimate use of green ammonia.

Steve Esau, COO of SEA-LNG, responded to the study in an emailed statement on Friday.

"While we welcome analysis which generates meaningful insights, this study is predicated on questionable assumptions," Esau said.

"First, it states that e-ammonia is the only viable and scalable solution for maritime decarbonisation.

"Second, it discounts the decarbonisation pathways offered by methane and methanol, characterising them as “dead-ends”."

Esau noted that investments in LNG bunkering are not geared towards an eventual shift to using ammonia.

"The methane molecule offers a robust, incremental and scalable pathway for maritime, starting with LNG today via liquefied biomethane (LBM / bio-LNG) in the short to medium term, with e-methane the long-term destination," he said.

"This is a practical and realistic route that leads to net-zero maritime GHG emissions and ensures investments in LNG dual fuel assets are futureproof."