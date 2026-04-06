Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 13

by VesselsValue.com
Monday April 6, 2026

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 26 – April 1, 2026

Sale Date     Name     Ship Type     Build Date     Seller    
3/30/2026     Ocean Rosemary     HANDYMAX     May 1996     Shanghai Yongyao Shipping    
3/27/2026     Mali     VLCC     Nov 2001     Ceres Shipping    
3/27/2026     Jian Jie     SMALL TANKER     Jul 2005     Swiftbright Shipping    
3/27/2026     Star Gate     SMALL HANDY     Aug 1991     Century Shipping    

 

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com