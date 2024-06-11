BUNKER JOBS: Oil Firm Seeks Bunker Trading Team Leader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of back-to-back bunker trading experience. Image Credit: Redstone Commodity Search

An oil firm is seeking to hire a bunker trading team leader in Dubai.

Recruitment firm Redstone Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Monday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of back-to-back bunker trading experience, as well as experience of managing a trading team.

The role will involve managing a team of up to 10 traders in Dubai.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead and manage a team of bunker traders to execute back-to-back bunker trades in either the Middle Eastern/African, Mediterranean or Far East shipping markets.

Bring an established and transferable book of end-user clients to the organization, foster and expand existing relationships, and actively seek new bunker enquiries.

Monitor global bunker market trends, pricing fluctuations, and developments, providing valuable insights and strategies for market penetration and expansion.

Assess and mitigate risks associated with bunker trading activities, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards.

Mentor and develop team members, providing guidance, training, and support to enhance their trading capabilities and performance.

