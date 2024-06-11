EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Oil Firm Seeks Bunker Trading Team Leader in Dubai
Tuesday June 11, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of back-to-back bunker trading experience. Image Credit: Redstone Commodity Search
An oil firm is seeking to hire a bunker trading team leader in Dubai.
Recruitment firm Redstone Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Monday, without naming the hiring company.
The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of back-to-back bunker trading experience, as well as experience of managing a trading team.
The role will involve managing a team of up to 10 traders in Dubai.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Lead and manage a team of bunker traders to execute back-to-back bunker trades in either the Middle Eastern/African, Mediterranean or Far East shipping markets.
- Bring an established and transferable book of end-user clients to the organization, foster and expand existing relationships, and actively seek new bunker enquiries.
- Monitor global bunker market trends, pricing fluctuations, and developments, providing valuable insights and strategies for market penetration and expansion.
- Assess and mitigate risks associated with bunker trading activities, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards.
- Mentor and develop team members, providing guidance, training, and support to enhance their trading capabilities and performance.
