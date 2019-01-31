CMA CGM In Talks Over More LNG-Fuelled Newbuilds: Sources

CMA CGM thinking about more LNG-fuelled tonnage. Image Credit: Pixabay / Ship & Bunker

French box shipper CMA CGM is in talks to add a further five LNG-fuelled newbuilds to its fleet, according to industry sources.

The talks are taking place with CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Leasing, with the deal also set to include five scrubber-equipped ships, Tradewinds reports.

The tonnage, indicated to be around 15,000 teu in capacity, would come in addition to the groundbreaking order for nine 22,000 teu LNG-powered box ships it placed in 2017.

CMA CGM will also add a further six LNG-powered vessels to its fleet thanks to the recent acquisition of Finland's Containerships, the first of which was delivered last month.