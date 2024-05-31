BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Senior Marine Fuel Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday May 31, 2024

Bunker trading firm Oilmar DMCC is seeking to hire a senior marine fuel trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with a proven ability to manage a profitable book with consistent performance, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Conduct back-to-back bunker trading as the primary activity.
  • Develop and cultivate relationships with customers including ship owners, operators, and charterers.
  • Utilize the existing team for supply sources.
  • Monitor the entire supply chain and trade cycle, overseeing loading, operations, delivery, and payments.
  • Maintain and collect accounts receivables and relevant payments for trades.
  • Provide daily indications and pricing from suppliers to the team and clients.
  • Record and follow up on all trade-related activities and payments associated with trades.
  • Maintain and document enquiries and deals in the database using Excel and company ERP.
  • Achieve KPIs and monthly targets.

For more information, click here.

