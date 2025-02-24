BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Energy Markets and Bunker Optimisation Product Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least ten years of experience in product management, engineering or product development. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container line and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior product manager for energy markets and bunker optimisation in Copenhagen, London or Portugal.

The company is looking for candidates with at least ten years of experience in product management, engineering or product development in a regulated and high performance environment like banking or energy trading, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Deliver the Outcome: take accountability for road map delivery and drive accountability in others.

Product Development: Lead the development of a technology product focused on bunker optimisation and green fuels of the future.

Customer Engagement: Collaborate with customers to understand their optimisation needs and ensure our product meets their requirements.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work with software engineering, data science, and operations teams to design and implement product features.

Performance Monitoring: Track and analyse product performance, making data-driven decisions to track impact capture, enhance functionality and improve user experience.

Stakeholder Engagement: Communicate product vision, progress, and outcomes to internal and external stakeholders.

"In this role, you will lead the technical platform for our bunker optimisation capability and drive continuous improvements both now and in the future," the company said in the advertisement.

"The customised bunker optimisation model generates fuel loading plans for vessels and reflects price arbitrage across ports.

"It optimises bunker plans for our fleet of over 700 owned and time-chartered vessels by determining the optimal amount of each type of bunker to source at each port, considering constantly evolving prices and consumption estimates.

"This role is crucial in reducing overall bunker spend, lowering ocean emissions by optimising green fuel usage, and adjusting for regulatory incentives."

