BUNKER JOBS: Malik Supply Seeks Bunker Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Greek, as well as previous experience as a bunker trader or a business education. Image Credit: Malik Supply

Marine fuel supplier Malik Supply is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Greek, as well as previous experience as a bunker trader or a business education, it said in a job advertisement on its website. The role is based in Athens.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Coordinating with local ports and supply agents to facilitate deliveries.

Spotting business opportunities and supporting business development initiatives.

Acquiring new accounts and maintaining existing customer relationships.

Responding to customer requirements, negotiating prices, and finalizing deals.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.