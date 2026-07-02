Grimaldi Adds 12th Ammonia-Ready PCTC to Its Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 9,000 CEU ship will embark on its maiden voyage from Asia to Europe. Image Credit: Grimaldi

Italian shipping firm Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of its 12th pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) suitable for conversion to ammonia propulsion.

The 9,000 CEU vessel, Grande Oriente, was built by China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

“With a capacity of up to 9,000 vehicles and technologies designed to reduce fuel consumption by 50% compared with previous-generation car carriers, the vessel represents another important step towards more efficient and lower-emission shipping,” it said.

Its ‘ammonia-ready’ notation means the vessel has been designed to allow future conversion to run on ammonia propulsion.

Several ships have been ordered and delivered with ammonia-ready or methanol-ready classifications as shipowners hedge against future fuel transitions. However, actual conversions to run on these fuels remain limited across the global fleet.

The vessel will sail on its maiden voyage on the Asia to Europe route.