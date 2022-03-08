Shell Restricting Heating Fuel oil Sales in Germany: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shell: heating oil. File Image / Pixabay.

In a sign of increasing market jitters in European energy markets, Shell is limiting sale of heating oil to some wholesalers in Germany, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The reduction in spot sales by the oil major "is aimed at ensuring it can continue to meet contractual obligations after Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused massive distortions and shortages in energy markets", according to the report.

"Shell told the buyers of heating oil and other fuels in an email seen by Bloomberg," the report said.

And the company could stop selling at some delivery points, it added.

A Shell spokesman wasn't immediately able to comment on the report.