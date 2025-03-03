BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Fuel Trader in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of physical commodity trading experience. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior fuel trader in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of physical commodity trading experience, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Join an eight-member trading team as a cargo trader, covering Europe and Africa.

Trade FOB, DAP, and CIF cargoes of Low Sulphur, High Sulphur, and Biofuels.

Optimize a fully integrated supply system, including storage, logistics, and blending in ARA and the MED.

Contribute to Maersk's energy transition from fossil fuels to LNG, Green & E-Methanol, Bio-LNG, and other sustainable fuels.

Develop and execute hedging and proprietary trading strategies.

Manage relationships with key suppliers and customers.

Monitor and enhance supplier performance within the supply chain.

Oversee contract management and administrative processes.

Drive new business opportunities in collaboration with MOT teams in Asia and the Americas.

For more information, click here.