UKMTO Warns of Radio Demands to Alter Course in Northern Mideast Gulf

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Several ships have received VHF radio challenges, some of which have included demands to alter course. Image Credit: UKMTO

Several ships in the Northern Mideast Gulf have been contacted by radio demanding they alter course, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

Several ships have received VHF radio challenges, some of which have included demands to alter course, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post on Friday.

"UKMTO has been made aware of several incidents involving VHF radio challenges to vessels in the Northern Arabian Gulf," the agency said.

"Some of these VHF challenges include demands to alter course.

"It is assessed that these are most likely part of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps large-scale exercise Great Prophet XVIII, widely reported in Iranian media sources.

"These exercises have warned mariners that vessels, whether in or near to Iranian territorial waters, may experience VHF hailing."