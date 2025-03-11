SEKAVIN and GCL Strengthen Bunker Fuel Supply Partnership

by Ship & Bunker News Team

SEKAVIN’s bunker delivery vessel M/T Kalikratis. Image Credit: SEKAVIN

Greek physical supplier and bunker trading firm SEKAVIN has partnered with Global Chartering Limited (GCL) to improve bunker fuel procurement, streamline logistics and promote sustainability in maritime operations.

By leveraging GCL's extensive expertise across the shipping value chain and SEKAVIN's presence in 400 ports with a network of over 200 suppliers, the partnership aims to enhance bunker fuel security, cost efficiency and transparency, SEKAVIN said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

GCL, a joint venture between steel producer ArcelorMittal and shipping firm Drylog, operates a fleet of 39 vessels, mostly chartered, ranging from Panamax to Capesize.

SEKAVIN is a physical supplier in Greece with trading operations in other global ports.

"This partnership reflects the natural synergies between our businesses and the increasing need for integrated solutions in global shipping, Yannis Haramis, CEO of GCL, said.

"By working together, we are reinforcing our commitment to ensuring a stable and future-ready fuel supply for the fleet and the wider industry."

The two companies have not disclosed where they plan to bunker fuel but stated that the initial focus will be on key strategic bunkering hubs.