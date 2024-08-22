Bulker Targeted for Repeated Attacks in Gulf of Aden

The bulker SW North Wind I first came under attack about 57 nautical miles south of Aden at 11:44 AM UTC on Wednesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A dry bulk carrier was targeted for a series of attacks in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The bulker SW North Wind I first came under attack about 57 nautical miles south of Aden at 11:44 AM UTC on Wednesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

Two explosions were reported in the water in close proximity to the vessel.

A third explosion was reported later, and then two more after that.

"No damage reported, the crew are safe and well and vessels is proceeding to its next port of call," the agency said.

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past nine months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.