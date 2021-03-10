GPS Marine Puts Biofuel Bunker Barge on UK's River Thames

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Biofuels are now available to bunker buyers with ships on the Thames. File Image / Pixabay

Marine services company GPS Marine and fuel producer Green Biofuels have dedicated a refurbished barge to supplying biofuel bunkers on the River Thames.

The Dispenser will supply Green Biofuels's HVO product GreenD+ to ships on the Thames, loading from the Stolthaven Terminal to the east of London, news publication Biofuels International reported on Tuesday.

"After moving our entire Thames based fleet to a drop-in advanced fuel, we hope to set an example for other fleets to take environmental responsibility into their own hands – and put words into action," the publication cited John Spencer, CEO of GPS Marine, as saying.

Biofuels are growing in popularity in the shipping industry as companies seek drop-in replacements to conventional bunkers that can be used in existing engines to cut net carbon emissions.