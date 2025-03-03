MSC Boxship Damaged in Russian Missile Attack: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Russian ballistic missile struck the MSC Levante F at Odessa on the evening of March 1. File Image / Pixabay

A container ship owned by MSC has reportedly been damaged in a Russian missile attack in Ukraine.

A Russian ballistic missile struck the MSC Levante F at Odessa on the evening of March 1, local news provider the Kyiv Independent reported on Saturday.

The ship had arrived at the ports earlier the same day.

Two port employees were also injured in the attack.

A total of 20 foreign commercial ships have been damaged in the area because of the Russia-Ukraine war since July 2023, according to Ukrainian government data cited in the report.

Ukraine remains a significant exporter of grain and other agricultural commodities despite the war.