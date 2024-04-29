UK Reports Suspicious Approach to Ship Off Yemen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened 177 nautical miles south-east of Nishtun at about 2:40 PM UTC on Sunday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A suspicious approach to a commercial ship off the southern coast of Yemen was reported on Sunday afternoon, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident happened 177 nautical miles south-east of Nishtun at about 2:40 PM UTC on Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master of a merchant vessel reported that one small craft, blue and yellow in colour with four persons on board, approached the vessel on the port side," the agency said.

"The merchant vessel conducted self-protection measures.

"The small craft ceased its pursuit and left the vicinity.

"The vessel and crew are reported safe, and the vessel is continuing to its next port of call."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past five months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.