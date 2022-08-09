Harvest Energy Marine Adds Bunker Tanker in Northwest Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel supplier Harvest Energy Marine has taken on a new bunker delivery vessel in Northwest Europe.

The company has bought the 1,700 DWT tanker Fortuna II, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The vessel can carry both VLSFO and MGO, and will serve customers on the UK coast and in Northwest Europe.

"I am delighted to announce the purchase of Fortuna II, to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers right across the UK and Northwest Europe," Geert Boden, general manager of Harvest Energy Marine, said in the statement.

"We are firmly committed to continuing to build a robust and reliable supply chain to meet those needs, in order to deliver innovative solutions to reduce refuelling times at a competitive price, whilst simultaneously providing our customers with their most important resource."