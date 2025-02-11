BUNKER JOBS: Med Petroleum Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in fuel trading and trading strategy, as well as an educational background in finance, economics, business or a related field. Image Credit: Med Petroleum

Marine fuels firm Med Petroleum is seeking to hire a new bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in fuel trading and trading strategy, as well as an educational background in finance, economics, business or a related field, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

"This is a full-time on-site role for a bunker trader at Med Petroleum DMCC in Dubai," the company said in the advertisement.

"The bunker trader will be responsible for trading oil and fuel in commodity markets, developing trading strategies, and executing trades to optimize financial outcomes."

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.