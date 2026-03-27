UECC Sees Sharp Drop in CO2 Emissions on Bio-LNG Use

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bio-LNG’s share of LNG usage jumped to 71% in 2025.

Norway-based United European Car Carriers (UECC) reported a sharp drop in CO2 emissions in 2025, cutting 154,468 tonnes, a 44% improvement on 2024, as it ramped up use of bio-LNG in its LNG-fuelled fleet.

The company remains on track for its 2030 target of 186,263 tonnes, representing a 45% reduction from its 2014 baseline, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Alternative fuels accounted for 42% of the firm’s total bunker consumption in 2025.

Bio-LNG’s share of LNG usage jumped to 71% in 2025 from 31% a year earlier.

UECC operates seven dual-fuel LNG pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) in its 16-vessel fleet, with four LNG battery hybrid newbuilds on order for delivery from 2028.

The company aims to reach net zero by 2040 and will continue expanding bio-LNG use and its alternative fuel supply network, while warning that delays to the IMO’s Net Zero Framework risk creating regulatory fragmentation.