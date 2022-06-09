EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: ReSeaWorld Seeks Junior Trader Analyst in Italy
Thursday June 9, 2022
The role is based in ReSeaWorld's Naples office. Image Credit: ReSeaWorld
Marine fuels firm ReSeaWorld is seeking to hire a junior trader analyst in Italy.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a relevant degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday. The role is based in Naples.
The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:
- Market analysis of product prices in the main ports worldwide
- Daily quotation of the different products requested by customers
- Expansion of the customer and supplier portfolio
- Monitoring of the progress of supplies, from the issuance of the order to the delivery of the products
- Preparation of marketing material
- Tracking the status of payments
