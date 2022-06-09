BUNKER JOBS: ReSeaWorld Seeks Junior Trader Analyst in Italy

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday June 9, 2022

Marine fuels firm ReSeaWorld is seeking to hire a junior trader analyst in Italy.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a relevant degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday. The role is based in Naples.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

  • Market analysis of product prices in the main ports worldwide
  • Daily quotation of the different products requested by customers
  • Expansion of the customer and supplier portfolio
  • Monitoring of the progress of supplies, from the issuance of the order to the delivery of the products
  • Preparation of marketing material
  • Tracking the status of payments

