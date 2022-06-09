BUNKER JOBS: ReSeaWorld Seeks Junior Trader Analyst in Italy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in ReSeaWorld's Naples office. Image Credit: ReSeaWorld

Marine fuels firm ReSeaWorld is seeking to hire a junior trader analyst in Italy.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a relevant degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday. The role is based in Naples.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Market analysis of product prices in the main ports worldwide

Daily quotation of the different products requested by customers

Expansion of the customer and supplier portfolio

Monitoring of the progress of supplies, from the issuance of the order to the delivery of the products

Preparation of marketing material

Tracking the status of payments

