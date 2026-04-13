Peninsula Hires Bunker Trader in Antwerp

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Van Hoogten previously worked for Oilchart International in Antwerp. Image Credit: Linus Van Hoogten / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has hired a new bunker trader in Antwerp.

Linus Van Hoogten has joined Peninsula as a cargo operations trader and trader in Antwerp as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile last week.

Van Hoogten previously worked for Oilchart International in Antwerp from October 2021 to this month, serving most recently as a bunker trader.

"Oilchart marked the start of my professional career in the bunkering and oil sector — a highly specialised and niche industry — and has been a formative experience," he said.

"I am grateful for the opportunities I was given and for the knowledge and perspective I gained during my time there.

"I am pleased to share that I have joined Peninsula Petroleum Limited — an exciting next step and a great opportunity to further develop within a dynamic and global environment."