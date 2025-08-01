Unicore Fuel Europe Hires Regional Manager in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Robin van Elderen has joined the company as regional manager for Europe, based in Rotterdam, as of this month. Image Credit: Robin van Elderen

Bunker Holding subsidiary Unicore Fuel Europe has hired a regional manager for Europe.

Robin van Elderen has joined the company as regional manager for Europe, based in Rotterdam, as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Van Elderen was previously managing director for KPI OceanConnect in Rotterdam from May 2023.

He had earlier worked for Sing Fuels from 2021 to 2023, for Trefoil Trading from March to August 2021, for Cockett Group from 2015 to 2021, for Argos Bunkering from 2002 to 2015 and for World Fuel Services from 2000 to 2002.

"The last few months we have worked hard together with our Bunker Holding colleagues and our teams to prepare for this transition," Van Elderen said.

"As part of the roll-out of our ambitious Fit for Future strategy, we are expanding our geographical sourcing scope across NWE and the West Mediterranean market."