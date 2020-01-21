Elengy to Develop LNG Bunkering Facilities at Fos Tonkin Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company wants to develop the use of natural gas as a marine fuel in the Mediterranean.

LNG terminal services company Elengy is set to develop natural gas bunkering facilities at its Fos Tonkin site in the south of France, the company said Friday.

Elengy has committed to keeping the terminal operating until at least 2028, and is now seeking to develop more activity at the site.

"Elengy is convinced that Fos Tonkin is a key asset to support the energy transition," the company said in a statement on its website.

"As a result, the company is now working on the development of the loading capacities for small LNG vessels in order to provide the market with the required services to support the growth of LNG as marine fuel.

"Moreover the Fos Tonkin terminal is ideally located to supply LNG to a large number of ports and islands of the western Mediterranean."