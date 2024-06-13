Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 23

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 13, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 6 – June 12, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
10-06-2024     Xin Hao Jiang 206     SMALL HANDY     26-09-2008     Maoming Haojiang Shipping    
08-06-2024     GNS Hope     PANAMAX BULKER     03-10-1994     GNS Seoul    
08-06-2024     Serano II     AFRAMAX     25-02-1999     Undisclosed    
07-06-2024     IDM Doodle     RO-LO     01-03-1995     LFonds Shipmanagement    
07-06-2024     Saly Reefer     REEFER     02-10-1979     Fishing and Cargo Services    
07-06-2024     La Superba     ROPAX FERRY     18-03-2002     Grandi Navi Veloci    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

