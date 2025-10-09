Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 40

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 9, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 2 – October 8, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
06-10-2025     North Viking     GEN CARGO     Oct 1977     Foga Aps    
06-10-2025     Hokushin Maru     SMALL HANDY     Jul 1991     Koyo Kaiun Saiki    
04-10-2025     Interim     HANDY TANKER     Dec 1991     World Carrier    
03-10-2025     TG Arktika     HANDY BULKER     Jul 2007     Shipping-Trans Group    
03-10-2025     Tasco Bravo     SMALL TANKER     Oct 1994     Tipco Maritime    
03-10-2025     Bow Cedar     HANDY TANKER     Apr 1996     Odfjell Tankers    

 

