Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 40
Thursday October 9, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales October 2 – October 8, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|06-10-2025
|North Viking
|GEN CARGO
|Oct 1977
|Foga Aps
|06-10-2025
|Hokushin Maru
|SMALL HANDY
|Jul 1991
|Koyo Kaiun Saiki
|04-10-2025
|Interim
|HANDY TANKER
|Dec 1991
|World Carrier
|03-10-2025
|TG Arktika
|HANDY BULKER
|Jul 2007
|Shipping-Trans Group
|03-10-2025
|Tasco Bravo
|SMALL TANKER
|Oct 1994
|Tipco Maritime
|03-10-2025
|Bow Cedar
|HANDY TANKER
|Apr 1996
|Odfjell Tankers