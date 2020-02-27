Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 8
Thursday February 27, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales February 20 – February 26, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|24-02-2020nbsp;
|Booli Moognbsp;
|HANDY BULKERnbsp;
|25-04-1987nbsp;
|GMZ Ship Managementnbsp;
|24-02-2020nbsp;
|Wan Hai 207nbsp;
|HANDY CONTAINERnbsp;
|24-08-1992nbsp;
|Wan Hai Linesnbsp;
|24-02-2020nbsp;
|Alicenbsp;
|CAPESIZEnbsp;
|23-01-1997nbsp;
|Laredo Marinenbsp;
|22-02-2020nbsp;
|Melanesian Pridenbsp;
|FEEDERMAXnbsp;
|11-03-1990nbsp;
|China Navigationnbsp;
|22-02-2020nbsp;
|Kweilinnbsp;
|MPPnbsp;
|12-04-1995nbsp;
|China Navigationnbsp;
|21-02-2020nbsp;
|Sea Sharknbsp;
|HANDY BULKERnbsp;
|20-03-1985nbsp;
|ISM Group Sarlnbsp;
|21-02-2020nbsp;
|Manolis Pnbsp;
|HANDY CONTAINERnbsp;
|31-03-1995nbsp;
|Euroseas Shippingnbsp;
|21-02-2020nbsp;
|Occitan Starnbsp;
|HANDY BULKERnbsp;
|25-06-2002nbsp;
|SGM Shipping Servicesnbsp;
|20-02-2020nbsp;
|Lisa IInbsp;
|CAPESIZEnbsp;
|20-01-1995nbsp;
|Laguna Shipping and Tradingnbsp;