Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 8

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 27, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 20 – February 26, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
24-02-2020nbsp;    Booli Moognbsp;    HANDY BULKERnbsp;    25-04-1987nbsp;    GMZ Ship Managementnbsp;   
24-02-2020nbsp;    Wan Hai 207nbsp;    HANDY CONTAINERnbsp;    24-08-1992nbsp;    Wan Hai Linesnbsp;   
24-02-2020nbsp;    Alicenbsp;    CAPESIZEnbsp;    23-01-1997nbsp;    Laredo Marinenbsp;   
22-02-2020nbsp;    Melanesian Pridenbsp;    FEEDERMAXnbsp;    11-03-1990nbsp;    China Navigationnbsp;   
22-02-2020nbsp;    Kweilinnbsp;    MPPnbsp;    12-04-1995nbsp;    China Navigationnbsp;   
21-02-2020nbsp;    Sea Sharknbsp;    HANDY BULKERnbsp;    20-03-1985nbsp;    ISM Group Sarlnbsp;   
21-02-2020nbsp;    Manolis Pnbsp;    HANDY CONTAINERnbsp;    31-03-1995nbsp;    Euroseas Shippingnbsp;   
21-02-2020nbsp;    Occitan Starnbsp;    HANDY BULKERnbsp;    25-06-2002nbsp;    SGM Shipping Servicesnbsp;   
20-02-2020nbsp;    Lisa IInbsp;    CAPESIZEnbsp;    20-01-1995nbsp;    Laguna Shipping and Tradingnbsp;   

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

