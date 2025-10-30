India and Netherlands Sign Pact for Green Shipping Corridor

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The corridor will support the adoption of fuels such as methanol and other alternatives. Image Credit: Sarbananda Sonowal

India and the Netherlands are exploring the creation of a green and digital shipping corridor linking Indian ports with the Port of Rotterdam.

They aim to promote the use of alternative fuels such as hydrogen, ammonia and methanol, alongside enhanced digital port operations, the Indian shipping ministry said in a press release on Monday.

The MoU on maritime cooperation and a letter of intent were signed during the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025.

"This partnership will boost our cooperation in green shipping, port development and digital transformation," Sarbananda Sonowal, India's Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, said in a social media post on Monday.

Several countries are signing similar agreements to establish green shipping corridors, aimed at improving coordination, cooperation, and regulatory alignment.

Recently, Germany joined the Canadian shipping corridor initiative.