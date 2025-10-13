Germany Joins Canadian Green Shipping Corridor Initiative

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The initiative aims to promote the use of green fuels on routes between ports in eastern Canada and major global hubs. File Image / Pixabay

Germany has signed on as the first partner in Canada's plan to develop green shipping corridors.

An MoU was signed on the sidelines of a bilateral meeting between the two countries, the German Ministry of Transport said in a statement last week.

"Germany considers international cooperation vital in decarbonizing maritime shipping," Dr Claudia Elif Stutz, German State Secretary, said.

"We therefore support the adoption of globally binding measures at the International Maritime Organization as well as strong global partnerships to achieve true progress towards a sustainable and climate-friendly maritime sector as soon as possible."

The initiative seeks to develop corridors linking eastern Canadian ports such as Halifax and Montreal with major ports in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, where green fuels and technologies can be deployed.

Germany's transport ministry said the topic will be carried forward under its upcoming National Action Plan for Climate-Friendly Shipping and supported through the new Climate-Friendly Shipping and Ports programme within the Climate and Transformation Fund.