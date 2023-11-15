Bunker One Signs Deal to Market Bunker-Saving Catalyst to Shipping Customers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker One Peter Zachariassen sees the catalyst as a potential means of meeting IMO decarbonisation targets. Image Credit: Bunker One

Global marine fuel supplier Bunker One has signed a deal to market a fuel-saving catalyst to customers in the shipping industry.

The firm now has exclusive rights to promote and sell Purify Fuel's nanO2 fuel combustion catalyst to shipping companies, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

A trial on the Alsia Swan early on this year saw fuel savings of 6.4% on MGO and 5.9% on VLSFO when using the catalyst.

Bunker One is now set to carry out a larger six-month trial on multiple vessels.

"The significant fuel savings observed on M/T Alsia Swan were truly impressive," Peter Zachariassen, CEO of Bunker One, said in the statement.

"NanO2 could be a pivotal facilitator for shipping lines transitioning to sustainable fuel and a key contributor to meeting the IMO's carbon targets."