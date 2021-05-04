Rio Tinto to Charter Three New Gas-Powered Bulkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Users of dry bulk shipping like the mining industry are increasingly investigating LNG bunkering for their new vessels. File Image / Pixabay

Mining company Rio Tinto is the latest firm to venture into LNG bunkering for its fleet, chartering three new gas-powered bulkers from Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).

The 210,000 DWT duel-fuelled Newcastlemax ships will be built by New Times Shipbuilding, EPS said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The ships are due for delivery from the second half of 2023, and the contract includes the option to order three more.

"We are delighted to include LNG dual-fuel shipping into our future fleet," Ashley Howard, chief financial and operating officer at Rio Tinto, said in the statement.

"This keeps Rio consistent with industry best practice and will provide additional opportunity to meet our emissions reduction goals and overall value management performance."