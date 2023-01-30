BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs For Sixth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have had a strong start to 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced for a sixth consecutive session at most ports on Friday.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6.50/mt to $706.50/mt on Frisday, remaining at the highest level since November 17. The G20-HSFO Index gained $3/mt to $473/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $5.50/mt to $1,060.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.81bl to $86.66/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $8/mt to $709/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $10/mt to $623/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $12.50/mt to $690/mt and at Houston they jumped by $16.50/mt to $652/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.30/bl at $86.36/bl as of 10:40 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $2.26/mt fall in bunker prices.