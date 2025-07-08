BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for First in Three Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday July 8, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for the first in three consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports slipped by $2.50/mt to $553/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since July 2.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $465.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $4/mt to $772/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.28/bl to $69.58/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $1/mt to $527.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $511.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $519/mt, and at Houston they rose by $0.50/mt to $495.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.29/bl from the previous session's close at $69.29/bl as of 5:36 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.18/mt fall in bunker prices.

