BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for First in Three Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined at the start of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for the first in three consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports slipped by $2.50/mt to $553/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since July 2.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $465.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $4/mt to $772/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.28/bl to $69.58/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $1/mt to $527.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $511.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $519/mt, and at Houston they rose by $0.50/mt to $495.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.29/bl from the previous session's close at $69.29/bl as of 5:36 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.18/mt fall in bunker prices.