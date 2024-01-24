'Wait and See' Attitude Will Not Deliver Progress on Decarbonisation: MOL

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MOL CEO Takeshi Hashimoto spoke on a decarbonisation panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL has warned of the risks to delaying decision-making for too long when assessing the potential of maritime decarbonisation technologies.

MOL CEO Takeshi Hashimoto spoke on a decarbonisation panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week.

"With so many alternative fuel candidates, it is understandable to want to wait and see until a solution is identified," Hashimoto said.

"However, if we all continue to wait and see, we will not make any progress.

"As first movers, we want to move forward with the ambition once a basic policy is established based on empirical data, we will set the trend ourselves."

MOL has been a significant early adopter of LNG as a marine fuel, and has in recent years branched out into a range of maritime decarbonisation technologies as it seeks to reduce its GHG emissions to net zero by 2050.