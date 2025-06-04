MAN Energy Solutions Rebrands as 'Everllence'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CEO Uwe Lauber revealed the new brand name at the company's Augsburg headquarters on Wednesday. Image Credit: Everllence

Engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions has taken on a new brand name.

The company will from now on operate under the name Everllence, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"Our name change is the logical next-step in the execution of our 'Moving big things to zero' strategy, which focuses on decarbonization and efficiency solutions, especially for those sectors of the global economy that have to deal with 'hard-to-abate', climate-damaging emissions," CEO Uwe Lauber said in the statement.

"Today, we are no longer known in the market for just engines and turbomachinery, but also as a supplier of large heat pumps, carbon capture and storage, as a driver of climate-neutral shipping, and as part of the hydrogen ramp-up.

"This is what we want to express with our new name, Everllence."

The company remains part of the Volkswagen Group, with an unchanged slate of products and services.