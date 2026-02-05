Everllence Bags Order for 2,000th Dual-Fuel Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Everllence ME-GI engine. Image Credit: Everllence

Engine firm Everllence, formerly MAN Energy Solutions, has booked its 2,000th order for a dual-fuel engine, reaching the milestone through a new contract from Cosco Shipping Lines.

The Chinese shipping firm has ordered 12 dual-fuel engines for a series of 18,000 TEU capacity container ships being built at Jiangnan Shipyard in China, Everllence said in an email statement on Thursday.

Everllence added that just over half of its current order book, measured by engine power, is now dual fuel. The total includes orders across engines capable of operating on fuels such as LNG, methanol, LPG and ammonia.

Dual-fuel engines can run on conventional marine fuels as well as alternative fuels such as methanol or LNG, depending on the specific engine type. For example, some are designed for methanol, while others are built to operate on LNG.

This flexibility allows operators to invest in alternative fuels-capable vessels without taking on full supply risk.

“Increasingly, decarbonisation and a general desire for fuel-flexibility as a strategic hedge are pushing their adoption,” Christian Ludwig, head of global sales & promotion at Everllence, said.