E-Fuels Producers Call IMO Vote a 'Once-in-a-Generation' Opportunity

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A coalition of 27 firms urges stronger incentives for hydrogen-based fuels in the IMO’s Net Zero Framework. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

A coalition of 27 e-fuel producers has called on the IMO to adopt and strengthen its proposed Net Zero Framework (NZF), describing this week’s vote as a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity for shipping decarbonisation.

In a letter to IMO delegates ahead of the meeting, shared by Transport & Environment (T&E) on Monday, the companies urged the inclusion of specific incentives for hydrogen-based e-fuels.

The group includes European Energy, Liquid Wind, ET Fuels, HIF Global and Zero Waste.

The IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) is holding an extraordinary session in London this week to consider adopting the NZF, which will introduce global charges on shipping’s GHG emissions from 2028.

A final vote on the framework’s adoption is expected on Thursday or Friday.

The producers warned that without targeted measures, the NZF risks promoting investment in transitional fuels such as LNG and biofuels rather than scalable zero-emission options.

They proposed introducing a temporary e-fuels multiplier within the NZF guidelines to accelerate investment and enable projects to reach final investment decisions.