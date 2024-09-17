VPS Announces Winners of Offshore Segment Decarbonisation Campaign

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Over the 90-day campaign, 12 companies in the offshore segment competed to see which could deliver the largest CO2 emission savings. Image Credit: VPS

Global testing firm VPS has announced the winners of its summer 2024 Maress decarbonisation campaign for the offshore segment.

Over the 90-day campaign, 12 companies in the offshore segment competed to see which could deliver the largest CO2 emission savings in their combined fleet of 303 vessels, VPS said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Total CO2 emission savings from the campaign were more than 7,000 mt.

Rem Offshore saw the biggest savings for a CSV, Tidewater for a PSV, Solstad Offshore for an AHTS and Sanco Shipping for other vessel types.

"Some of the measures that had a big impact were reducing the numbers of engines running, optimizing engine load, connecting to shore power and improved battery utilization," VPS said in the statement.

"Additionally, many vessels collaborate closely with their charterers, which is key to efficient operations."