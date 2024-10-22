BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Sixth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are declining further this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices declining for a sixth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $602/mt on Monday, remaining at the lowest level since October 1.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $9/mt to $509/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rallied by $2.50/mt to $744.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.23/bl to $74.29/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $3.50/mt to $589/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $547.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $4/mt to $576/mt, and at Houston they gained $0.50/mt to $534/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.35/bl from the previous session's close at $73.94/bl as of 6:20 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.64/mt fall in bunker prices.