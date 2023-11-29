Azane Fuel Solutions Signs Ammonia Bunker Barge Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project will involve applying Amogy's ammonia-to-power system to a bunker barge designed by Azane. Image Credit: Azane Fuel Solutions

Norway's Azane Fuel Solutions has signed a deal with Amogy to investigate the possibility of using an ammonia-to-power system on board an ammonia bunker barge.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the technical and commercial feasibility of the project, Azane said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The project will involve applying Amogy's ammonia-to-power system to a bunker barge designed by Azane.

"The reason for providing an ammonia bunker vessel is to help decarbonize the shipping industry," Håkon Skjerstad,, CEO of Azane, said in the statement.

"Because of this, we need a zero-emission solution to provide propulsion to our vessels.

"Amogy has a promising technology that can help us reach our strategic ambition of offering zero-emission bunker solutions for deep sea shipping,"

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.