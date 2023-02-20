EVENT INVITE: 'Dates & Drinks' with SOHAR Port & Freezone at IE Week 2023

by SOHAR Port & Freezone

Event Details

SOHAR Port and Freezone in the Sultanate of Oman is looking forward to host industry representatives at its 'Dates & Drinks' business event being held on the sidelines of as International Energy Week 2023 in London, UK.

The event constitutes an exciting networking opportunity where SOHAR Port and Freezone team led by Omar Al Mahrizi, Chief Executive Officer of SOHAR Freezone and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SOHAR Port will be there to share insights about the available business growth in the rapidly expanding complex. Key partnership and investment areas include setting-up businesses, marine bunkering services at the anchorage, and a deep dive into the potential of the petrochemicals cluster at the port.

You are more than welcome to attend if you are:

Looking to develop seaside petrochemical port infrastructure.

Currently, there is a new area being developed in the port named SOHAR South. The area has been allocated for petrochemical industry players seeking landside production or storage facilities with sea access. In a recent update, Marsa LNG, an integrated company between Total Energies (80%) and Oman National Oil Company, OQ (20%) has been established and earmarked for Phase1. In a further development, the plan is to reclaim another two million sqm to allow other investors to join the SOHAR petrochemicals cluster.

Exploring the sustainable fuel investments in the Sultanate of Oman.

Oman has laid out a vision and road map to become one of the biggest hydrogen and sustainable energy producers in the world. The potential of this emerging industry combined with a world-class logistics eco-system promises to enormous potential for investors in future fuels.

up-and-coming hydrogen industry in the Sultanate.

Interested in anchorage activities, such as STS, floating storage, layup etc.

SOHAR Port and Freezone reached the milestone of more than 3000 vessel calls annually, whereby anchorage calls have shown double digits growth in the past few years. The relatively near to shore, shallow (30-50m depth) and spacious anchorage areas in combination with very stable ocean conditions make SOHAR Port an ideal location for taking in bunkers, crew change, ship-to-ship operations, floating storage projects, layup, hull cleaning, among others.