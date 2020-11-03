Maersk Decarbonisation Research Centre Announces Board Members

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk CEO Søren Skou will be part of the board. Image Credit: Maersk

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, the marine decarbonisation research body set up by shipping company Maersk, has announced its board of directors.

The board includes Maersk CEO Søren Skou, former European Commissioner Connie Hedegaard, former DFDS Chairman Claus Hemmingsen, Professor Asgeir J. Sørensen of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and International Chamber of Shipping Secretary General Guy Platten, the organisation said in a statement on its website Monday.

"To realize our long-term ambition to decarbonize global shipping, a wide range of industry stakeholders must come together to collaborate," Skou said in the statement.

"Our board members hold profiles with excellent capabilities and profound understanding across this diverse landscape."

The organisation will be a non-profit independent research centre, working across the whole of shipping with industry, academia and the authorities, it said upon its launch in June.

In the first two to three years the organisation will hire about 100 people to work in its Copenhagen office, one third of whom will come from the founding partner companies.