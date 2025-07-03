Germany Ramps Up Checks on Shadow Fleet in Baltic Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Since July 1, Germany and Sweden have been checking tanker insurance in the Baltic Sea to target Russia’s shadow fleet and boost maritime safety. File Image / Pixabay

Germany has begun asking tankers passing east through the Fehmarn Belt to prove their insurance against oil pollution damage, as part of a crackdown on Russian shadow fleet.

The new checks, effective from July 1, target vessels that typically avoid European ports and established insurers, Germany’s Federal Foreign Office stated on Tuesday.

“We need to increase our vigilance in the Baltic Sea with regard to the shadow fleet, Patrick Schnieder, Federal Transport Minister, said.

The policy, introduced alongside Sweden, is aimed at raising safety and environmental standards.

Many ships in the shadow fleet are old tankers that operate under opaque ownership and questionable safety practices.

The Ship Safety Division will examine the submitted documents. Any irregularities could trigger flag-state action, European monitoring, or even sanctions.

The move is part of broader European efforts to counter sanction evasion and improve maritime safety.