Germany Ramps Up Checks on Shadow Fleet in Baltic Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday July 3, 2025

Germany has begun asking tankers passing east through the Fehmarn Belt to prove their insurance against oil pollution damage, as part of a crackdown on Russian shadow fleet.

The new checks, effective from July 1, target vessels that typically avoid European ports and established insurers, Germany’s Federal Foreign Office stated on Tuesday.

“We need to increase our vigilance in the Baltic Sea with regard to the shadow fleet, Patrick Schnieder, Federal Transport Minister, said.

The policy, introduced alongside Sweden, is aimed at raising safety and environmental standards.

Many ships in the shadow fleet are old tankers that operate under opaque ownership and questionable safety practices.

The Ship Safety Division will examine the submitted documents. Any irregularities could trigger flag-state action, European monitoring, or even sanctions.

The move is part of broader European efforts to counter sanction evasion and improve maritime safety. 

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com