IBIA Makes Bunker Training Course Available Online

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The course is available as on demand content from now until September 30. Image Credit: IBIA

IBIA as made its latest bunker training course available online in response to the difficulties of holding live events due to ongoing restrictions to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The course is available as on demand content from now until September 30, and is being run by industry veteren Nigel Draffin.

Q&A for attendees is being conducted via email.

"The training modules are aimed at all bunker industry stakeholders who are keen on gaining solid general knowledge of marine fuel," says IBIA.

"It will be of value to sellers, bunker deliverers, surveyors and ship operators."

For more information visit: https://ibia.net/event/online-ibia-bunker-training-course/