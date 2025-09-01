Royal Caribbean's Third LNG-Capable Cruise Ship Launched

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The cruise ship will debut in summer 2026 from Spain’s Barcelona. Image Credit: Meyer Turku

Finland-based Meyer Turku has launched the third LNG-fuelled cruise ship for cruise firm Royal Caribbean.

The cruise ship, Legend of the Seas, was built by the Turku shipyard and launched on August 29, Meyer Turku said in a social media post on Friday.

It will now enter the outfitting phase, before debuting in summer 2026 from Barcelona.

"Legend of the Seas continues the state-of-the-art Icon Class, which allows the Finnish maritime industry to showcase its unique expertise at its best," Casimir Lindholm, CEO of Meyer Turku, said.

“The shipyard, Royal Caribbean, and an extensive network of partners work together to develop the processes and concepts from ship to ship.”