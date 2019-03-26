CMA CGM Orders More LNG-Powered Box Ships

CMA CGM again goes for LNG to power its box carrier. Image Credit: CMA CGM

CMA CGM has ordered five more containerships that will be powered using LNG bunkers.

The 15,000-TEU vessels will be built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and come as part of a wider order for 10 such vessels for use on the Asia-Mediterranean lines.

The other five ships will be equipped with scrubbers, with delivery slated to begin in 2021.

The order sees the French carrier continue its faith in LNG bunkers, having originally made headlines in 2017 with the first ever orders for LNG-powered mega-boxships.along side a ten-year LNG bunker deal supply deal with Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions (TMFGS).

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, said by choosing LNG it would "reinforce our efforts to develop ever more efficient and environmentally-friendly vessels."