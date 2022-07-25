Sing Fuels Hires Bunker Trader in Dubai From BMS United

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tsakiridis was previously a junior bunker trader for BMS United in Hong Kong. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Sing Fuels has hired a new bunker trader in Dubai.

Vasileios Tsakiridis has joined the company as bunker trader in Dubai as of this month, the firm said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Tsakiridis was previously a junior bunker trader for BMS United in Hong Kong from January 2020 to April of this year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"I am excited to join Sing Fuels and be part of such a dynamic company," Tsakiridis said in the statement.

"The vision of the team was clear from the beginning. I am looking forward to working hard and contributing to the team's success and further thrive."

Contact details for Tsakiridis are as follows:

Name : Vasileios Tsakiridis

Designation: Bunker Trader

Email: vasileios@singfuels.com