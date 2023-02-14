Yara Marine's Fuel-saving Device Claims 300th Taker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

FuelOpt bridge panel. Image Credit / Yara Marine.

Marine tech outfit Yara Marine has claimed its 300th contract for its fuel-saving device, FuelOpt.

The device lets ship's crew fine tune a vessel's performance through the automated control of key operational parameters such as vessel speed, fuel consumption, and propulsive power.

"The system gives operators the flexibility to achieve their operational targets while complying with emissions reduction regulations, including the Carbon Intensity Indicator and the Energy Efficiency Design Index for Existing Ships," the company said.

FuelOpt was introduced to the marine market in 2013. Among the ship operators benefiting from real-time fuel savings are Stolt Tankers, Teekay and Ardmore, according to the company.