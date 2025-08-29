DNV Updates Maritime Simulator Systems Standard to Reflect New Training Needs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DNV anticipates that virtual simulations will play a larger role as new alternative marine fuels are introduced. Image Credit: DNV

Classification society DNV has revised its maritime simulator systems standard, introducing updates to reflect the growing use of diverse simulation technologies in maritime training and certification.

As vessel systems become more complex and alternative fuels gain ground, simulation is taking on a greater role in preparing seafarers for real-world operations, DNV said in a press release on Thursday.

The revision refines simulator class definitions, expands competence requirements, and introduces terminology covering virtual reality (VR), mixed reality and synthetic environments -- computer-made versions of the real world used in simulators for safe training.

Competence standards now extend to alternative marine fuels such as ammonia, hydrogen, ethanol, and electric/hybrid propulsion systems, supporting safer and more future-ready training.

“This revision responds to feedback from manufacturers and training providers and addresses the need for clearer classification and certification pathways,” Captain Aksel David Nordholm, Senior Principal Specialist of Simulator Certification at DNV SeaSkill, said.

The standard can be viewed here.