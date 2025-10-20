Oilmar Hires Marine Fuel Supply Trader in UAE

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Diaz was previously team leader of Cockett Group's supply desk in Dubai. Image Credit: Oilmar

Bunker trading firm Oilmar has hired a new marine fuel supply trader in the UAE.

Jonalyn Diaz has joined the company as a marine fuel supply trader in the UAE as of last month, the company said in a LinkedIn post last week.

Diaz was previously team leader of Cockett Group's supply desk in Dubai from April 2017 to last month.

She had earlier worked for World Fuel Services from 2014 to 2017, for Integr8 Fuels from 2013 to 2014 and for Chemoil Corporation from 2008 to 2013.

"With over 11 years of experience in the trading industry, Jonalyn brings deep expertise in supplier relationship management, complex negotiations, and strategic sourcing," the company said.

"Her insights and proven track record will strengthen our supply network and help us continue to deliver reliable, high-quality trading solutions to our partners."