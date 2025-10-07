Boskalis Launches Diesel-Electric Hopper Dredger

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The methanol-ready vessel is scheduled to enter service in mid-2026. Image Source: Boskalis

Shipping company Boskalis has launched its new trailing suction hopper dredger at Royal IHC yard in the Netherlands.

The 31,000 m3 vessel, Seaway, features a diesel-electric propulsion system and is suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion, Boskalis said in a LinkedIn post.

“With a full diesel-electric installation, Azipods™ propulsion, an optimized hull design and advanced automation, the Seaway will set new standards in efficiency and sustainability when she enters service in mid-2026,” the company said.

Ships carrying a methanol-ready notation are designed with the option to be converted to run on methanol in the future.

However, they would still need additional retrofitting, either during construction or later, before they can actually operate on the fuel.

Most vessels with such notations have not yet been converted, highlighting the industry's phased approach to future fuel adoption.